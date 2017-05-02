Chelsea 'Snubbed' Kylian Mbappe in Favour of Dominic Solanke, Tammy Abraham

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Chelsea turned down the opportunity to sign Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe as a 14-year-old in favour of developing academy prospects Dominic Solanke and Tammy Abraham, according to reports.

Adrian Kajumba of the Mirror reported the Blues could have taken the France international for a compensation fee of £17,000, but opted to "snub" the youngster. The attacker could now be sold for as much as £100 million after impressing in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe has had a breakthrough season this year, leading his club to the top of Ligue 1 and a place in the semi-final of the Champions League.

Kajumba explained the player was at French side Bondy four years ago when the Blues had the chance to acquire him for the nominal fee.

Kajumba wrote:

Mbappe's representatives attempted to push the Blues into a move by telling them Real [Madrid] also wanted to sign him but could not persuade the west London outfit to splash the cash. Instead of joining a European giant, Mbappe settled for the famed Clairefontaine academy - which has seen the likes of Oliver Giroud, Blaise Matuidi, Nicolas Anelka and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry learn their trade.

Mbappe is now a target for Manchester United, Arsenal and Real Madrid, per Kajumba, as the world's top sides ready themselves to tempt the prodigy with big offers in the summer.

For more news, rumours and related stories about Kylian Mbappe, Chelsea and the Premier League, check out the Chelsea and Premier League streams on Bleacher Report's app.