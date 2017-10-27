Philippe Coutinho a Doubt vs. Huddersfield Town with Adductor Injury

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho could be absent for the Reds' Premier League clash with Huddersfield Town at Anfield on Saturday because of an adductor injury.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the playmaker is a doubt, per the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce:

The Brazilian is valued as one of the top assets at Anfield, so he would be a big loss against the Terriers.

As well as being a fearsome force from dead-ball situations, Coutinho has proved himself to be a threat from the left flank, as a No. 10 and more centrally, offering Klopp a diverse skill set that's hard to replace.

Coutinho was sidelined for five matches with back trouble earlier in the season, missing three Premier League games and two Champions League qualifying matches, per Transfermarkt.

Liverpool won four and drew one, a 3-3 stalemate with Watford in domestic action, in that spell, but he was also left out of the squad that lost to Manchester City 5-0.

He was missing for 10 matches between late November and mid-January last season after he suffered an ankle injury. Liverpool conceded defeat in just one of the seven Premier League fixtures they faced without their maestro present, and the Reds will be hoping to have similar success in his potential absence this time around.