Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers: Odds, Analysis, NHL Playoff Betting Pick

The New York Rangers will lean on home ice Tuesday in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series vs. the Ottawa Senators, sitting as solid chalk at sports betting sites despite trailing 2-0. New York was the NHL's best road team in the regular season and hopes to avoid going down 3-0 at Madison Square Garden.

Betting line: The Rangers opened as -160 favorites (wager $160 to win $100); the total is at five goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report)

NHL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 3.4-2.4, Senators (NHL picks on every game)

Why the Senators can pay on the NHL lines

Ottawa's offense has been a pleasant surprise against the Rangers, solving New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist with eight goals on 77 shots so far through the first two games. Lundqvist surrendered more goals in Game 2 (six) than he did combined in winning the last three games over the Montreal Canadiens in the previous round (four).

Most importantly, the Senators came through in the clutch, scoring the game-winning goal in the final five minutes of regulation in Game 1 and then outscoring New York 3-1 in the third period of Game 2 to force the first of two extra sessions.

Why the Rangers can pay on the NHL lines

The Rangers blew leads in each of the first two games, which is discouraging, but at least they were up in each on the road. They played well in their last two games against the Canadiens at home, with Lundqvist giving up just one goal both times, and that is the kind of effort the team needs from their star netminder in this key spot.

New York has peppered Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson with more shots (83) in the first two games and also needs to stay aggressive offensively in order to beat him.

Smart betting pick

The Rangers split two home meetings with the Senators during the regular season and did not face Anderson in the second game that they won 4-3 last December 27. Anderson blanked New York 2-0 at MSG last November 27 in the first meeting there, and he is playing as well as any goalie in the playoffs.

Outplaying Lundqvist is not easy, but he has done it. Ottawa is 11-5 in the past 16 road meetings with the Rangers, all as an underdog, so look for another upset here.

NHL betting trends

Ottawa is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

Ottawa is 4-1 SU in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone under in eight of NY Rangers's last 11 games.

