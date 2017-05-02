Chelsea Transfer News: Virgil Van Dijk, Andreas Christensen, Fresh Blues Rumours

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Chelsea have seemingly beaten Arsenal and their other rivals to the capture of Southampton's Virgil van Dijk this summer by offering Andreas Christensen in exchange.

According to an exclusive from The Sun's Neil Ashton, the offer of Christensen has put the Blues at the front of the queue to sign him, despite Arsenal offering him more than £150,000 per week.

The Dutchman "prefers a move to Stamford Bridge" over the Emirates Stadium, handing Chelsea the initiative in their pursuit of the centre-back.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.