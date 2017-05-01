Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor Is Perfect Feud for Both WWE Superstars

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

When Bray Wyatt attacked Finn Balor during the main event of Raw Monday night, he set up what should become one of the most genuinely entertaining feuds of 2017.

Wyatt has been a supernatural character in his time with WWE, and wrestling fans have come to expect outrageous segments and outlandish matches from him. On the other hand, Balor is the wrestling version of Arthur Fonzarelli until he unleashes The Demon, an alter ego with a sinister and haunting edge.

As two of the deepest and most interesting characters in wrestling, the video packages preparing fans for the storyline should be incredible. WWE's production team creates amazing visuals, and a battle between Wyatt and Balor will be all about the presentation.

With Wyatt carrying the momentum of beating Randy Orton in the House of Horrors match at Payback, the WWE Universe can't wait to see what kind of wild stipulation matches he still has up his sleeve. Add in Balor's ability to rise to any occasion, and the contrasting styles in the ring should lead to unforgettable brawls, regardless of the match types.

Balor is the superior worker in the feud, but he will be working against one of the best bruisers in the world. As much as Balor will be able to help elevate Wyatt's in-ring work, The Eater of Worlds will also be able to put the storyline on his shoulders via his elite promo abilities by generating heat for the angle.

Since returning from injury, Balor has been floating around waiting for a great story to come his way, and it did when he was attacked by Wyatt Monday night. This is the marquee program Balor desperately needs.

Ideally, Wyatt would take the early advantage in the feud due to his size, his mind games and the fact that he is billed as a god, while Balor is just a man. Once Balor has taken enough abuse and even the first loss in a series of three matches, it would be time to unleash The Demon.

Wyatt is used to losing all the time in his feuds, so handing Bray the win in the first matchup and letting Balor win the next two pay-per-view bouts would be the best booking scenario for both men.

Wyatt deserves to win another marquee feud of his own and carry extended momentum into the future, but Balor should be contending for the Universal Championship by WrestleMania 34. Wyatt is the perfect stepping stone for Balor to return to that elite level.

Wyatt and Balor are built to feud each other, and the WWE Universe should be prepared for an extended storyline that will be one of the true wrestling highlights of the year.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).