The Miz Becomes No. 1 Contender for Dean Ambrose's IC Title on WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

The Miz won a Triple Threat match against Finn Balor and Seth Rollins to become the No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

The Miz received a helping hand from Bray Wyatt, who interfered and attacked Balor. WWE provided a replay of the match's finish:

Credit WWE for using the main event to set up three possible matches at Extreme Rules, the next Raw pay-per-view on June 4.

In addition to The Miz vs. Ambrose, Balor and Wyatt clearly have unresolved differences. Rollins and Samoa Joe also renewed their hostilities after Joe arrived at ringside and took The Architect out of the match, courtesy of WWE:

On pure merit, The Miz is a more than deserving No. 1 contender. He has arguably been one of WWE's best stars in recent months. Nobody benefited more from the brand extension than The Miz, who used the relative freedom he had on SmackDown Live to be an insufferable jerk each week.

With that said, he's a somewhat underwhelming rival for Ambrose considering it wasn't that long ago the two were feuding over the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown. The Miz lost the belt to Ambrose on the Jan. 3 edition of SmackDown Live.

The Superstar Shakeup was supposed to freshen things up and allow new wrestlers to interact. Instead, WWE is going back to a story that was already told to completion earlier this year on a different show.

However, Wyatt vs. Balor should be interesting as long as it doesn't involve another House of Horrors, and Rollins vs. Joe still has some legs after Rollins beat Joe in less than decisive fashion at Payback on Sunday night.