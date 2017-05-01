Cameron Smith, Jonas Blixt Win 2017 Zurich Classic in Monday Playoff

Marianna Massey/Getty Images

Kevin Kisner's heroic chip on the 72nd hole Sunday forced a sudden-death playoff Monday at the 2017 Zurich Classic. Unfortunately, that's where the magic ended for him and playing partner Scott Brown.

Cameron Smith hit a 3.5-foot birdie putt on the fourth playoff hole Monday morning, which gave him and partner Jonas Blixt a win over Kisner and Brown in the PGA's first playoff event since 1981.

"It was pretty cool to knock the putt in for the win," Smith said after the round, per Brett Martel of the Associated Press. "I guess it would have felt a little bit different if Jonas had done it for my first win.

"To have a putt to win on the PGA Tour when you've been working toward it your whole life is a completely different feeling," Smith added. "It felt like the longest (3 1/2-foot) putt I've ever hit."

2017 Zurich Classic Results Place Team Score Prize Money 1 Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith -27 $2,044,800 2 Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown -27 $823,600 3 Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft -23 $539,600 4 Jordan Spieth/Ryan Palmer -22 $457,950 T-5 Jason Dufner/Patton Kizzire -19 N/A T-5 Brooks Koepka/Chase Koepka -19 N/A T-5 Bubba Watson/J.P. Holmes -19 N/A T-5 Angel Cabrera/Julian Etulain -19 N/A T-5 Justin Thomas/Bud Cauley -19 N/A T-5 Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney -19 N/A PGATour.com

The two teams, which played best ball in the final round and playoff, each missed out on chances to win earlier in the playoff. Smith barely missed a nine-footer on the opening hole that would have given him and Blixt the win, and both missed putts on the third playoff hole for birdie. Kisner had the only opportunity for him and Brown to pull off the improbable comeback, missing well right on a birdie attempt.

"We were close, had a chance there and I just didn't get it done," Kisner said, per Martel. "But we'll be back next year."

Blixt and Smith never recorded a bogey throughout the four rounds of regulation nor during the playoff. The unique tournament setup, which is the first team-play event of its kind since the Walt Disney World National Team Championship ended in 1981, saw teammates alternate shots in Rounds 1 and 3 and play best ball in Rounds 2 and 4.

Players were able to choose their own partners, which made the event far more attractive than your typical late-April tune-up tournament. Blixt described this victory as the "most fun" he's had playing on the PGA Tour.

"I thought after winning twice (on the PGA Tour), it would be a little less nerve-racking trying to finish it off, but it still got me a little bit," Blixt said, per Kisner. "Doing it for the third time, I mean, this is the most fun one, I must say."

Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft finished in third place at 23 under overall, while Jordan Spieth and partner Ryan Palmer finished fourth at 22 under. The two teams in the playoff were four strokes ahead of Tway and Kraft.

Given the success of this event and how much fun the players seemed to be having, it would be a surprise if the PGA doesn't add one or two more team play events to its calendar. They have figured out a way to handle FedEx Cup points and exceptions—winners get full FedEx Cup points and a two-year PGA card but are not granted automatic entry to the U.S. Open or PGA Championship—and Zurich was loaded with top players.

Anything to break up the monotony of PGA season grind.