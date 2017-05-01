WWE Backlash 2017: Full Match Card Predictions After WWE Payback

WWE Backlash 2017: Full Match Card Predictions After WWE PaybackMay 1, 2017
- Chris Jericho vs. AJ Styles (United States Championship)
- The Usos vs. Breezango (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)
- Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal (WWE Championship)
Shinsuke Nakamura will lead the way as SmackDown looks to top the Payback pay-per-view at WWE Backlash 2017.
Payback wrapped up on Sunday after strong performances from some of Raw's rising stars. The blue brand will soon be up to bat as Backlash is set to arrive on May 21. It will then be Nakamura, Charlotte Flair and Baron Corbin's turn to generate buzz and make their marks.
Nakamura's debut promises to be a show-stealer thanks to an opponent known for his ability to showcase his enemy.
Flair is poised to find herself on a crowded battlefield. Corbin will get a chance to devour an underdog.
Backlash already has three bouts on the card. The PPV's official matches, as listed on WWE.com, are as follows:
Nakamura's debut is announced for the event, as well, although WWE hasn't confirmed who he will be fighting. Like with the rest of the Backlash card, analysis of current storylines makes it clear who will be colliding in Chicago come May 21.
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
Since stepping onto the SmackDown stage shortly after WrestleMania, Nakamura has twice crossed paths with Dolph Ziggler.
The Showoff has made it clear that he's not happy with the former NXT star's arrival. He tried to superkick Nakamura in the jaw the first time they met. The second time, he interrupted an interview to mock him mercilessly.
Tension has slowly ballooned between them.
The obvious move is to mark Ziggler as Nakamura's first victim on the blue brand. Ziggler can make anyone's offense look great, for one. And the two foes are likely to have a strong match.
Plus, The King of Strong Style's popularity should have him bypass the Aiden Englishes of the world and knock off a former world champ in his first official action.
Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina
Flair and Naomi's SmackDown Women's Championship match last week hung in the balance as the two warriors looked to get to their feet. Before The Queen and the champ could settle things, a heavy-hitting crew stormed in.
Carmella, Tamina and Natalya attacked Flair.
The newly formed group had taken issue with her getting a title shot so quickly after joining the SmackDown brand. They then looked to take her out, creating chaos in the process.
Flair is sure to seek revenge on the trio. And she'll need help. A face turn is likely on its way, as well as her buddying up with Becky Lynch. Naomi's issues with the Natalya-led faction will inspire her to join forces with her enemy.
SmackDown has made a habit of trying to highlight a good portion of the women's division at a time. That will continue at Backlash in six-woman action.
Tye Dillinger vs. Erick Rowan
The Perfect 10's spot on the Backlash stage is the hardest to predict.
Tye Dillinger hasn't begun a feud with anyone since debuting on the blue brand. WWE, though, will want to highlight him at the PPV. He's a fresh face and a popular commodity.
Dillinger has already easily dispatched of Aiden English. Most of the quality heels will be busy elsewhere. He'll have little choice then but to take on someone on Erick Rowan's level.
Rowan is rudderless now that his leader, Bray Wyatt, is on Raw and The Wyatt Family story involving Orton is over. The big man's role is likely to become midcard fodder for guys on the rise like Dillinger.
Kevin Owens Replaces Chris Jericho vs. AJ Styles (United States Championship)
Yes, Jericho has the gold after taking down Kevin Owens at Payback, but it's hard to believe the U.S. title match not changing before the PPV.
Jericho has been very open that he's taking a hiatus soon. His band Fozzy is on tour in May. That all adds up to Y2J vs. AJ Styles not coming to fruition.
Plus, Owens and Styles have had issues of late, with The Face of America taunting and battering the No. 1 contender.
Before Backlash, count on KO winning back his title and setting up a date with The Phenomenal One. That matchup makes more sense.
And it would free up Jericho to return to the world of rock 'n' roll.
Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin
Once Corbin is reinstated, his Backlash dance partner will be obvious.
The Lone Wolf blasted Sami Zayn on the last Talking Smack of April. He erupted after Zayn insulted him. During the assault, Corbin knocked over a referee.
That cost him a week away from the blue brand as SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon suspended him for his actions. The attack on Zayn, meanwhile, will make him a new enemy.
And The Underdog from the Underground is now poised to do for Corbin what he did for Braun Strowman on Raw—elevate him by playing his punching bag.
The next stage in Corbin's rise to the WWE title will be the destruction of Zayn in Chicago.