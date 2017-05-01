WWE Backlash 2017: Full Match Card Predictions After WWE Payback

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Shinsuke Nakamura will lead the way as SmackDown looks to top the Payback pay-per-view at WWE Backlash 2017.

Payback wrapped up on Sunday after strong performances from some of Raw's rising stars. The blue brand will soon be up to bat as Backlash is set to arrive on May 21. It will then be Nakamura, Charlotte Flair and Baron Corbin's turn to generate buzz and make their marks.

Nakamura's debut promises to be a show-stealer thanks to an opponent known for his ability to showcase his enemy.

Flair is poised to find herself on a crowded battlefield. Corbin will get a chance to devour an underdog.

Backlash already has three bouts on the card. The PPV's official matches, as listed on WWE.com, are as follows:

Chris Jericho vs. AJ Styles (United States Championship)

The Usos vs. Breezango ( SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

vs. ( Tag Team Championship) Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal ( WWE Championship)

Nakamura's debut is announced for the event, as well, although WWE hasn't confirmed who he will be fighting. Like with the rest of the Backlash card, analysis of current storylines makes it clear who will be colliding in Chicago come May 21.