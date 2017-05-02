Ranking the Top Playmakers of 2017 NBA Draft Class

0 of 5

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2017 NBA draft won't lack playmakers. We could potentially see four go top in the 10 and five total in the first round.

Playmaking isn't just about passing; rather, it's the art of creating something from nothing and converting dribbles into easy baskets.

Assists in college don't necessarily reflect playmaking potential, which is driven by speed, explosiveness and ball-handling ability, as well as the vision to capitalize on one's elusiveness.

Here, we are ranking playmaking in a vacuum, not each prospect's overall NBA outlook. These rankings are based on future projections, not solely stats from the previous season.