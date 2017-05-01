Evander Holyfield's Son Elijah Arrested on Drug Charges

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield, the son of boxing great Evander Holyfield, was arrested Monday on two misdemeanor drug charges.

According to jail records obtained by Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald, Holyfield was booked at 3:19 a.m. after police found him in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was released on $4,050 bond.

The sophomore rushed for 29 yards on six carries in 2016.