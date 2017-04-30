Saints Fan Jarrius Robertson, Star of NBA All-Star Weekend, Has Liver Transplant

Saints Fan Jarrius Robertson, Star of NBA All-Star Weekend, Has Liver TransplantApril 30, 2017
New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius Robertson, 15, underwent surgery to receive a liver transplant Sunday, per Mike Triplett of ESPN.com.
Robertson's father, Jordy, tweeted it went well but cautioned the next few days after surgery were also important.
Jarrius Robertson @Jarrius
Surgery went GREAT! JJ is resting now with NEW, working liver 🙏🏻 We will see him in a few hours. Next few days of monitoring are big - Jordy4/30/2017, 6:00:41 PM
Robertson made headlines earlier this year when he scored a basket in the fourth quarter of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in New Orleans.
He did more than just score during NBA All-Star Weekend, telling Russell Westbrook his Oklahoma City Thunder needed more shooters and getting in a fight with Charles Barkley:
Royce Young @royceyoung
Great moment from today's availability between Westbrook and @Jarrius. Sign the kid, Presti! https://t.co/ciKtEv2tyA2/17/2017, 10:14:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
We sent @Jarrius to interview the @NBAonTNT crew...and things escalated quickly!! #NBAAllStar Full video to come https://t.co/jPd4aD4W8M2/17/2017, 2:42:48 AM
Triplett called Robertson a "larger-than-life figure" with the Saints. He even signed a contract with New Orleans on Good Morning America:
Good Morning America @GMA
WATCH: "You don't have to tell me twice!" @Saints superfan @Jarrius gets signed LIVE in Times Square! https://t.co/pYW0XkKire10/18/2016, 12:45:17 PM
His importance to those within the organization was never clearer than when head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees tweeted him well wishes:
Sean Payton @SeanPayton
Prayers go out to @Jarrius tonight. #courage https://t.co/esrmV4Coyz4/29/2017, 11:30:18 PM
Drew Brees @drewbrees
Pray for @Jarrius today as he receives his liver transplant in New Orleans. Can't wait to see you running around the #Saints facility, JJ!4/30/2017, 6:24:08 PM
According to Triplett, Robertson suffers from biliary atresia, which is a liver disease that impacts his physical growth. He received a liver transplant at one year old and was in a coma for nearly a year earlier in his life.