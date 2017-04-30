Saints Fan Jarrius Robertson, Star of NBA All-Star Weekend, Has Liver Transplant

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius Robertson, 15, underwent surgery to receive a liver transplant Sunday, per Mike Triplett of ESPN.com.

Robertson's father, Jordy, tweeted it went well but cautioned the next few days after surgery were also important.

Robertson made headlines earlier this year when he scored a basket in the fourth quarter of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in New Orleans.

He did more than just score during NBA All-Star Weekend, telling Russell Westbrook his Oklahoma City Thunder needed more shooters and getting in a fight with Charles Barkley:

Triplett called Robertson a "larger-than-life figure" with the Saints. He even signed a contract with New Orleans on Good Morning America:

His importance to those within the organization was never clearer than when head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees tweeted him well wishes:

According to Triplett, Robertson suffers from biliary atresia, which is a liver disease that impacts his physical growth. He received a liver transplant at one year old and was in a coma for nearly a year earlier in his life.