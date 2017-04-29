Jerry Jones Says He Is 'Skeptical' of Randy Gregory Failed Drug Test Report

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

After TMZ Sports reported Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory failed another drug test, team owner Jerry Jones threw his support behind the player.

Jones said he "would be very skeptical" of any reported drug violation by Gregory, per the Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr.

The NFL suspended Gregory for at least a year in January, which resulted from his violation of the league's substance-abuse policy.

TMZ Sports reported Gregory has avoided NFL officials after being told March 2 he had failed a drug test.

Jones took issue with the characterization, telling Hill the 24-year-old has done everything asked of him: "That's just not right. He is getting a lot of support. He is not void in any way. He's got in my mind a better method of support than he had most of last year. I'm very comfortable with his support and we are trying to stay in communication with him."

Gregory has appeared in 14 total games since the Cowboys selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft. Under the terms of his most recent suspension, he can't apply for reinstatement before Nov. 6, so he'll miss at least eight regular-season games in 2017.

Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith noted another failed drug test would make reinstatement even harder—if not impossible—for Gregory in November. And he'd remain suspended indefinitely until he follows the guidelines of the NFL's drug treatment program, such as staying in contact with league officials.