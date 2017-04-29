Jets WR Devin Smith Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Devin Smith will miss the entire 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL this offseason, general manager Mike Maccagnan announced Saturday.

Smith, the Jets' second-round pick in 2015, has just 10 receptions through his first two seasons. He's been limited to 14 games due to injury, thanks to a torn ACL suffered during his rookie campaign. The former Ohio State star was limited to one catch for 20 yards in four games in 2016.

"A lot of times I felt that I was ready and my name wasn't called," Smith said after the season, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. "I just told myself, 'Just keep working hard.' That's been the whole thing this year. Just working on my body and making sure my body gets what it needs. So, I feel like going into this offseason is very important."

Smith will be heading into the final season of his contract when he returns in 2018 and might have to fight for a roster spot. The Jets are only on the hook for a $1.24 million base salary but can save about $1.2 million in cap by cutting him, per Spotrac.

Coming out of Ohio State, Smith projected as a potential downfield star. He averaged 28.3 yards per reception and recorded 12 touchdowns on 33 grabs during his senior season in Columbus. The Jets took him with the 37th overall pick as part of a wide receiver overhaul, which included acquiring Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker over a two-year stretch.

With Smith and Decker ailing and Marshall now a New York Giant, those move seem now a part of the distant past.