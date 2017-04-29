    Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes All-Time Leading Goalscorer in Europe's Top 6 Leagues

    April 29, 2017

    MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 29: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrares after scoring Real's opeing goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Valencia CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 29, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
    Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time leading goalscorer across Europe's top six leagues on Saturday, netting his 367th goal in Real Madrid's La Liga match against Valencia.

    That moved him ahead of Tottenham Hotspur legend Jimmy Greaves, who previously held the record:

    The goal came in the 27th minute, as poor defending allowed the Portugal international room to guide home a smart header.

    The 32-year-old has crossed the 20-goal mark in La Liga yet again this season, continuing his remarkable pace. He is behind only Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez of Barcelona in the top scorer's race.

    Per UEFA, Ronaldo earlier this season became the first player to net 100 times in the Champions League.

     

