Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on David De Gea and James Rodriguez

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly dismissed suggestions David De Gea has asked the club to sell him to Real Madrid in the upcoming window.

According to James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, claims from Marca that the Spain international wants out and has already agreed personal terms over a possible switch are wide of the mark.

"Senior sources both at Old Trafford and close to De Gea told the Telegraph that the goalkeeper had not asked to leave," added Ducker. "But while United say De Gea is not for sale, Mourinho is understood to be exploring other goalkeeping options in the event his hand is forced."

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

It's added that if Real Madrid are looking to land De Gea, they would most likely have to part with between £50 million and £60 million for his signature. United boss Jose Mourinho would also reportedly try to include Los Blancos forward Alvaro Morata as part of any possible package.

Regardless, if United were to lose a goalkeeper of De Gea's quality it'd be an enormous blow. Per WhoScored.com, once again the Spaniard has been rock solid at the base of the United side:

As noted in the piece, Madrid have long been linked with a move for the Spaniard and came close to completing a deal for his services in 2015. However, the deal collapsed in the final embers of the transfer window.

Goalkeeper is one area of the squad Los Blancos will be looking to strengthen. Keylor Navas has been dependable since his arrival at the club, but the Costa Rican has really struggled during the 2016-17 season. Madridistas will see this summer as the right time to push hard once again for De Gea.

As a Madrid native, the allure of a move back to the capital would be understandable for the former Atletico Madrid star. The Red Devils will not make this a straightforward sale, though, it would seem.

James Rodriguez Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

According to Sergio Santos Chozas of AS, Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez is still headed for the exit door this summer despite his recent upturn in form.

"Only a spectacular final month of the season will be sufficient to change Real Madrid's stance," added Chozas. "James is aware of how crucial the next few weeks are, regardless of whether he remains in Chamartin or moves to pastures new."

As noted in the report, manager Zinedine Zidane appears to favour Isco and Marco Asensio over the Colombian captain. But a fine cameo against Barcelona in the Clasico, including an equalising goal in the 3-2 loss, and a brace in the win at Deportivo La Coruna have been a reminder of what Rodriguez can offer.

As noted by Bleacher Report's Karl Matchett, Rodriguez has played well whenever he has gotten on to the field:

According to a report from Mario de la Riva of AS last month, there are a clutch of European giants interested in signing the playmaker at the end of the season, including Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

Given there's such interest, it'd be unwise for Rodriguez to remain with Los Blancos unless his situation changes drastically. The 25-year-old could be a key man for any of the sides aforementioned and as a result, it'd be a great shame to see him sat on the bench for another year.