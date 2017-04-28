Ronaldinho Delivers 3 Assists to Lead Barcelona Legends Past Real Madrid Legends

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Barcelona won their second Clasico in a week on Friday, as a legends team led by Ronaldinho beat rivals Real Madrid 3-2.

The former Brazil international showed he can still work his magic by bagging three assists in the win. The Blaugrana shared full match highlights:

The match took place in Beirut and featured the likes of Gianluca Zambrotta, Francesco Coco, Eric Abidal and Edgar Davids for Barcelona. Real Madrid were represented by Roberto Carlos, Fernando Morientes, Christian Karembeu and Savio, among others.

Giuly scored twice for the Blaugrana and Simao also scored a goal, while Fernando Sanz and Javi Guerrero were on point for Real. Per Barcelona's official website, it marked the first time club ambassador Ronaldinho donned the famous shirt since leaving for AC Milan in 2008.

The Barcelona legends will return to the pitch on June 30, when they face Manchester United at the iconic Camp Nou.

