WWE Payback 2017: Biggest Unanswered Questions Going into Raw PPV

Sunday night's WWE Payback is nearly here, and the old adage "anything can happen in WWE" has surely not been forgotten by fans.

The company has proven over time that it's not afraid to take a chance, and that could very well be the case again at Payback. Though WWE was painfully predictable at one time and has a tendency to fall back into old habits, The New Era has surely taken them a step forward.

Fans wanted something new, and now they have it.

But there is a great mix of newer stars and veterans in WWE right now, and that's a good thing. The WWE faithful can be certain of a well-balanced card on any given night, and that will surely be true when Payback goes live.

But just because WWE has booked some great talent at Payback does not mean all the questions have been answered.

As always, WWE has raised more queries than it's answered thus far. That's not necessarily bad for fans who often love a good mystery. But for others, it can be a mind-numbing experience when attempting to speculate why the company does what it does.

With any luck, all questions will be answered at Payback.