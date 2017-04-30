WWE Payback 2017: Biggest Unanswered Questions Going into Raw PPV

WWE Payback 2017: Biggest Unanswered Questions Going into Raw PPVApril 30, 2017
Sunday night's WWE Payback is nearly here, and the old adage "anything can happen in WWE" has surely not been forgotten by fans.
The company has proven over time that it's not afraid to take a chance, and that could very well be the case again at Payback. Though WWE was painfully predictable at one time and has a tendency to fall back into old habits, The New Era has surely taken them a step forward.
Fans wanted something new, and now they have it.
But there is a great mix of newer stars and veterans in WWE right now, and that's a good thing. The WWE faithful can be certain of a well-balanced card on any given night, and that will surely be true when Payback goes live.
But just because WWE has booked some great talent at Payback does not mean all the questions have been answered.
As always, WWE has raised more queries than it's answered thus far. That's not necessarily bad for fans who often love a good mystery. But for others, it can be a mind-numbing experience when attempting to speculate why the company does what it does.
With any luck, all questions will be answered at Payback.
What Will Happen with Finn Balor?
WWE's next big thing is currently stuck in neutral.
Finn Balor's star was on the rise in 2016 when he became the first WWE universal champion. But an injury on the night he won the title put him out of action for nearly eight months. Balor returned on the night after WrestleMania 33 but went down hard just one month later thanks to a stiff forearm shot from Jinder Mahal.
That move left many wondering if Balor had a concussion and if he was indeed going to miss some more time. While it's unknown whether or not that's true right now, it's curious that WWE did not book him in a match at Payback.
It's even more curious why Balor has not been booked in any substantial way against a top-level opponent since his match with Mahal. Could it be that he's hurt once again, or that WWE simply doesn't have a feud for him right now?
Those questions could be answered when Balor appears on Miz TV.
The Miz will bring Balor on as his guest, which is no guarantee Balor will even get a word out. Miz is such a good heel and very skilled when it comes to getting heat that he will likely have fans booing him out of the building before he's finished talking.
But if fans get anything of substance from Balor, then he must be allowed to speak.
Perhaps WWE is looking at a program between Balor and Miz. Maybe Balor is getting set up by Miz, who could bring a new threat to the program. Or it could be that Balor has an announcement to make about his immediate future in WWE.
Fans are surely hoping for anything other than that.
Will Cesaro and Sheamus Turn Heel on The Hardy Boyz?
Cesaro and Sheamus have no reason to turn heel.
The Hardy Boyz have not cheated to win since returning to WWE. They've not taken shortcuts or insulted anyone in promos. They're as entertaining as they ever were, and they've been very professional when it comes to their work.
Indeed Matt and Jeff have been first-class the entire time they've been back. Cesaro and Sheamus do not have just cause to go heel on them at Payback.
But there's no drama in two babyface teams facing off. Fans will have fun watching the match because both teams are over. The four men will surely put on a great show at Payback, and it seems like a harmless match to some fans.
However Raw does have room for another heel combination.
Cesaro and Sheamus could be that combo, and it could all begin at Payback. Their confrontations with Matt and Jeff have ended in a very civil manner thus far, but that will probably not be the case Sunday. A simple misunderstanding could be at the root of it all, or Cesaro and Sheamus may decide they're done playing nice.
Despite what transpires at Payback, fans are surely waiting for something important to happen with The Hardy Boyz. The brothers have been on cruise control since coming back to WWE, but that can't last forever. Eventually they will need a main event rivalry with another strong tag team.
Matt's "Broken" persona will probably debut in WWE at some point, which leads to even more speculation at Payback. But that may be a direct result of Cesaro and Sheamus first taking the low road in their Raw Tag Team Championship Match with the Hardys.
What Is the House of Horrors Match?
Bray Wyatt's match with Randy Orton at Payback will not be for the WWE Championship. Instead The Eater of Worlds will pull his former brother into a world he calls a House of Horrors. The problem is the majority of fans don't know what that means.
Perhaps the bout will be fought inside a steel cage or a cell. Maybe some dangerous weapons will be involved. Or it could be something altogether different.
Wyatt's recent video package may have dropped some clues as to what will happen in his match with Orton. The Eater of Worlds described the match as happening from room to room. The House of Horrors may not be just a play on words but an actual building with four walls.
The video shows massive rooms in a state of disrepair, and it's a place where Wyatt's character should be right at home. Could it be that WWE has already filmed the match off-site and will play the video during Payback?
Fans in attendance will certainly not be happy, and that could be the case for everyone else as well.
But if the company truly wants to capture Wyatt's personality and do something fresh, then this match may indeed happen in a very unconventional way. If everything goes well and if both men are truly in the moment, then it could turn out much better than anyone expects.
Considering Orton will return to SmackDown Live and Wyatt is now part of Monday Night Raw, then this should be the last match of their rivalry. If that is the case, then WWE will surely want to send them out on a high note.
But until fans know what's in store for Payback, the speculation will continue.
Who Will Win the Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Match?
Roman Reigns should win at Payback.
He is the face of WWE, he's the top guy, and he should go over more often than not. He evidently retired The Undertaker and did so with The Deadman's blessing. Reigns has come a very long way in a short amount of time and really has no business losing to a rookie on the way up.
But that rookie is red-hot.
Perhaps Braun Strowman should win at Payback. The Monster Among Men is currently WWE's most successful new project, and he's gained a lot of ground over the past few months. He's over with fans, they've connected with him, and he needs to win against big names in order to keep his momentum going.
So who should go over here?
It seems as though neither man can afford a loss. While it's not a very satisfying finale, Reigns versus Strowman could come to an end as the result of a count-out. The match could also end in a no contest, which would leave the door open for another match at a later time.
Maybe the best finish is no finish at all. Otherwise, WWE will have to do some damage control no matter which man has his hand raised in the end.
The company put each man in this position, but it's not a lost cause. As long as WWE ensures Strowman comes out looking good, then he should be able to continue on his path to the top. Reigns will always look strong despite who he faces, and that should be the case at Payback.
It's the top tier of Monday Night Raw, and both Reigns and Strowman will surely show up ready for a fight.
Tom Clark can regularly be seen on Bleacher Report. His podcast, Tom Clark's Main Event, is available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Android, Windows Phone and online at boinkstudios.com.