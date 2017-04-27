Clippers Rumors: LA Reportedly 'Committed' to Re-Signing Blake Griffin

Clippers Rumors: LA Reportedly 'Committed' to Re-Signing Blake GriffinApril 27, 2017
The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly remain committed to a future with power forward Blake Griffin despite a rocky last couple of seasons.
According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t RealGM.com), the Clippers intend to keep Griffin in Hollywood, should he exercise his early-termination option and become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
"Griffin is still a significant part of the Clippers' future. Management remains committed to signing him to a long-term deal this summer," Wojnarowski said in a video essay.
Griffin owns a $21.3 million player option for the 2017-18 season, but logic dictates he'll decline it and pursue a more lucrative long-term deal.
If he receives a max offer from the Clippers, that deal would start out at $30.3 million in Year 1, since he's eligible to earn up to 30 percent of the team's salary cap—which is expected to come in at $101 million, per Wojnarowski.
Griffin has been rumored to prefer staying in L.A. rather than bolting for a different contender.
Citing sources close to Griffin, Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler reported in January that the 28-year-old "is not remotely interested in changing teams and [the sources] expect the deal process to go very smoothly and quickly this summer."
In 61 appearances this past season, Griffin averaged 21.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three. However, he lasted just three postseason games before his playoff residency was cut short due to an injured plantar plate of his right big toe.
It marked the second time in as many years that Griffin's postseason was ended prematurely due to injury.