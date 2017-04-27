    Clippers Rumors: LA Reportedly 'Committed' to Re-Signing Blake Griffin

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2017

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 21: Blake Griffin #32 of the Los Angeles Clippers drives to the basket during the game against the Utah Jazz during the Western Conference Quarter-finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2017 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly remain committed to a future with power forward Blake Griffin despite a rocky last couple of seasons.

    According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t RealGM.com), the Clippers intend to keep Griffin in Hollywood, should he exercise his early-termination option and become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. 

    "Griffin is still a significant part of the Clippers' future. Management remains committed to signing him to a long-term deal this summer," Wojnarowski said in a video essay. 

    1. The Night in the NBA: Rockets Bounce Thunder, Jazz Down Clips and Spurs Stop Gri

    2. Kawhi Leonard Nails Clutch Jumper in the 4th Quarter

    3. Former NBA Star, Jerry Stackhouse, Is Now a D-League Coaching Powerhouse

    4. LeBron James Game One Versus Pacers

    5. B/R Celebrates Start of 2017 NBA Playoffs with ‘8 Mile’ Tribute

    6. Can Pacers Rally on Home Court Advantage to Upset Cavs in NBA Playoffs?

    7. From Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Clutch: 5'9" Isaiah Thomas' Unlikely Rise in NBA

    8. KD Is the Slim Reaper- Final

    9. Born Ready (Again): Relive Lance Stephenson's Greatest Hits and Craziest Antics

    10. Are Steph Curry and Klay Thompson the Best Shooting Backcourt Ever?

    11. NBA Draft Risers and Fallers of the 2017 NCAA Tournament

    12. Leonard Clutch And-1

    13. Aarron Gordon Dunks on Marcus Smart

    14. The Hype: Giannis Antetokounmpo Redefines Basketball with Unique Skills

    15. Lakers and Bucks Get Scrappy; Nick Young Ejected

    16. Booker Hits GW vs. Memphis

    17. The Hype - Joel Embiid ROTY

    18. Steph Curry Passes Dell Curry in Career Points

    19. Don't Forget About LeBron James in the MVP Race

    20. On This Day in 2004, Tracy McGrady Dropped 62 Points and Could Not Be Stopped

    21. Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan

    22. This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off

    23. Andrew Bogut, Deron Williams Set to Make an Instant Impact on the Cavaliers

    24. The Cavaliers Were on Fire from Downtown Against the Hawks

    25. The Night in the NBA: LeBron Triple-Double Not Enough, Harden Crushes Clips

    26. Blake Griffin to DeAndre Jordan Reverse Alley Oop

    27. Can Pelicans Big Duo of Boogie and 'The Brow' Thrive Together in New Orleans?

    28. Bucher Buzz: If Bulls Trade Butler This Summer, Wade Could Opt-out

    29. The Night in the NBA: Boogie Debuts, Dubs Go Off and LeBron Dominates Knicks

    30. Howard Beck's Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline

    31. Playing in a Small Basketball Market Is Brutal. Unless...

    32. Breaking Down Anthony Davis' Record-Setting NBA All Star Game MVP Performance

    33. From Russell Westbrook to Beyonce, the Best Fashion of NBA All-Star Weekend

    34. Ronaldinho Was Spreading the Barcelona Word at the NBA All-Star Weekend

    35. Russell Westbrook's MVP Campaign Fueled by the Fast Break

    36. NBA All-Star Uniforms Since 1st Game in 1951

    37. Jordan Dunk Contest Rd. 2

    38. Glenn Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd.3

    39. Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd. 1

    40. Jordan Dunk Contest Rd. 1

    41. Derrick Jones Jr 1st Round Dunk

    42. Sager Strong Shootout

    43. Ernie Johnson Sager Tribute Speech

    44. Eric Gordon Wins 3 Point Contest

    45. Kyle Lowry Airballs First Shot at the 3-point Contest

    46. B/R Looks Back at the NBA Dunk Contest’s Greatest Moments with #DunkDominators

    47. Celebrity All Star Game Does the Mannequin Challenge

    48. NBA All-Star Weekend Is Here and So Is the New Wave

    49. Bucher Buzz: Magic Turned Down Deal for DeMarcus Cousins

    50. B/R Presents Hip-Hop Music Video Starring LeBron James and Other All-Stars

    51. Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony's Decade of NBA All-Star Game Dominance

    52. Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP?

    53. This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest

    54. History of Vinsanity

    55. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    56. Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans

    57. Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown

    58. From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid

    59. Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever?

    60. Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC

    61. Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant

    62. Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos

    63. Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk

    64. On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia

    65. The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA

    66. Kerr Ejected

    67. Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings

    68. Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers

    69. The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court

    70. Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA

    71. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    72. Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

    73. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs

    74. CJ McCollum Making Moves

    75. DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him

    76. Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime

    77. DeAndre Jordan Gets an Easy Dunk in the First Quarter Against the Warriors

    78. Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way

    79. Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose

    80. The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime

    81. Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process

    82. This Night in the NBA

    83. Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck

    84. Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    85. Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    86. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    87. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    88. Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration

    89. Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers

    90. Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

    91. Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three

    92. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    93. LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs

    94. Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors

    95. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point

    Griffin owns a $21.3 million player option for the 2017-18 season, but logic dictates he'll decline it and pursue a more lucrative long-term deal. 

    If he receives a max offer from the Clippers, that deal would start out at $30.3 million in Year 1, since he's eligible to earn up to 30 percent of the team's salary cap—which is expected to come in at $101 million, per Wojnarowski

    Griffin has been rumored to prefer staying in L.A. rather than bolting for a different contender. 

    Citing sources close to Griffin, Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler reported in January that the 28-year-old "is not remotely interested in changing teams and [the sources] expect the deal process to go very smoothly and quickly this summer."

    In 61 appearances this past season, Griffin averaged 21.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three. However, he lasted just three postseason games before his playoff residency was cut short due to an injured plantar plate of his right big toe.

    It marked the second time in as many years that Griffin's postseason was ended prematurely due to injury.