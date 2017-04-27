    Chino Hills Fires Basketball Coach Stephan Gilling After Feuding with LaVar Ball

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: LaVar Ball, father of Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins, watches the game against the USC Trojans at Galen Center on January 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
    Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

    Chino Hills, the former high school of NBA prospect Lonzo Ball and current home of his brother LaMelo, has reportedly parted ways with basketball coach Stephan Gilling after one season.

    Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times reported the school "has begun looking for a new basketball coach after apparently cutting ties" with Gilling, who took part in a verbal back-and-forth with the Balls' father, LaVar, during the season.

