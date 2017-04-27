Premier League Results Week 34: 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Updated Table

Premier League Results Week 34: 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Updated TableApril 27, 2017
Manchester United and Manchester City couldn't live up to the massive hype during Thursday's Premier League action as Week 34's big derby finished in a scoreless draw.
Apart from a late red card for Marouane Fellaini―who was booked for head-butting Sergio Aguero―little of note happened at the Etihad Stadium as both teams' top forwards were kept quiet.
Jonathan Northcroft of the Sunday Times summed things up like this:
Jonathan Northcroft @JNorthcroft
The football writer's euphemism for this tactical stalemate is "intriguing". (You come across as a philistine if you just write "dull")4/27/2017, 8:24:41 PM
As shared by Bleacher Report Football, there was a silver lining for United:
B/R Football @brfootball
Manchester United: 24 games unbeaten in the Premier League! …with 11 draws. Worst. Unbeaten run. Ever. https://t.co/0VWpLLrrzJ4/27/2017, 9:15:52 PM
Here's a look at the current Premier League standings:
|Premier League Standings
|Pos
|Team
|PL
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|33
|25
|3
|5
|69
|29
|+40
|78
|2
|Tottenham
|33
|22
|8
|3
|69
|22
|+47
|74
|3
|Liverpool
|34
|19
|9
|6
|70
|42
|+28
|66
|4
|Manchester City
|33
|19
|8
|6
|63
|35
|+28
|65
|5
|Manchester United
|33
|17
|13
|3
|50
|24
|+26
|64
|6
|Arsenal
|32
|18
|6
|8
|64
|40
|+24
|60
|7
|Everton
|34
|16
|10
|8
|60
|37
|+23
|58
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|33
|12
|8
|13
|39
|42
|-3
|44
|9
|Southampton
|32
|11
|7
|14
|39
|44
|-5
|40
|10
|Watford
|33
|11
|7
|15
|37
|54
|-17
|40
|11
|Stoke
|34
|10
|9
|15
|37
|50
|-13
|39
|12
|Crystal Palace
|34
|11
|5
|18
|46
|54
|-8
|38
|13
|Bournemouth
|34
|10
|8
|16
|49
|63
|-14
|38
|14
|West Ham
|34
|10
|8
|16
|44
|59
|-15
|38
|15
|Leicester
|33
|10
|7
|16
|41
|54
|-13
|37
|16
|Burnley
|34
|10
|6
|18
|33
|49
|-16
|36
|17
|Hull
|34
|9
|6
|19
|36
|67
|-31
|33
|18
|Swansea
|34
|9
|4
|21
|39
|68
|-29
|31
|19
|Middlesbrough
|34
|5
|12
|17
|24
|43
|-19
|27
|20
|Sunderland
|33
|5
|6
|22
|26
|59
|-33
|21
|WhoScored.com
The top scorer's list remains unchanged:
|EPL Top Scorers
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|1
|Romelu Lukaku
|Everton
|24
|2
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20
|3
|Alexis Sanchez
|Arsenal
|19
|4
|Diego Costa
|Chelsea
|19
|5
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|Manchester United
|17
|6
|Sergio Aguero
|Manchester City
|17
|7
|Dele Alli
|Tottenham Hotspur
|16
|8
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea
|15
|9
|Jermain Defoe
|Sunderland
|14
|10
|Christian Benteke
|Crystal Palace
|14
|WhoScored.com
With Zlatan Ibrahimovic sidelined due to injury, all eyes were on Aguero, the only member of the Premier League's top 10 scorers in action.
The Argentina international wasted a ton of half-chances and one major look late in the second half when he pulled a shot wide from a promising position.
His poor finishing was completely overshadowed by his role in Fellaini's red card, however. After the Belgian brought him down to halt a counter attack, Aguero went to confront Fellaini, and when the midfielder lowered his head, the City man didn't hesitate, dropping to the pitch in apparent agony.
Sports writer Dale O'Donnell was one of many who didn't like his antics one bit:
Dale O'Donnell @ODonnellDale
Lost respect for Aguero. Sanchez guilty of the same last night. Teaching the new generation that play acting is acceptable.4/27/2017, 9:30:18 PM
As soon as the red card was brandished, Aguero got back up as if nothing had happened.
There were more talking points, with Claudio Bravo suffering an injury while making a catch. The stopper needed a stretcher to leave the pitch, and he seems likely to miss some crucial matches this close to the end of the season.
After 90 bland minutes, the result seemed to favour injury-stricken United more, although City maintained their lead in the standings. Per the club's official Twitter account, captain Vincent Kompany was somewhat disappointed:
Manchester City @ManCity
https://t.co/3fc8ro7pEu4/27/2017, 9:24:28 PM
It's fair to say there were no real winners Thursday, least of all the fans who travelled to the Etihad Stadium or tuned in to watch.