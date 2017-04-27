    Premier League Results Week 34: 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Updated Table

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United reacts to Sergio Aguero of Manchester City after being sent off during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on April 27, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Manchester United and Manchester City couldn't live up to the massive hype during Thursday's Premier League action as Week 34's big derby finished in a scoreless draw.

    Apart from a late red card for Marouane Fellaini―who was booked for head-butting Sergio Aguero―little of note happened at the Etihad Stadium as both teams' top forwards were kept quiet.

    Jonathan Northcroft of the Sunday Times summed things up like this:

    As shared by Bleacher Report Football, there was a silver lining for United:

    Here's a look at the current Premier League standings:

    Premier League Standings
    PosTeamPLWDLGFGAGDPTS
    1Chelsea3325356929+4078
    2Tottenham3322836922+4774
    3Liverpool3419967042+2866
    4Manchester City3319866335+2865
    5Manchester United33171335024+2664
    6Arsenal3218686440+2460
    7Everton34161086037+2358
    8West Bromwich Albion33128133942-344
    9Southampton32117143944-540
    10Watford33117153754-1740
    11Stoke34109153750-1339
    12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
    13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
    14West Ham34108164459-1538
    15Leicester33107164154-1337
    16Burnley34106183349-1636
    17Hull3496193667-3133
    18Swansea3494213968-2931
    19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
    20Sunderland3356222659-3321
    WhoScored.com

    The top scorer's list remains unchanged:

    EPL Top Scorers
    PositionPlayerTeamGoals
    1Romelu LukakuEverton24
    2Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur20
    3Alexis SanchezArsenal19
    4Diego CostaChelsea19
    5Zlatan IbrahimovicManchester United17
    6Sergio AgueroManchester City17
    7Dele AlliTottenham Hotspur16
    8Eden HazardChelsea15
    9Jermain DefoeSunderland14
    10Christian BentekeCrystal Palace14
    WhoScored.com

     

    With Zlatan Ibrahimovic sidelined due to injury, all eyes were on Aguero, the only member of the Premier League's top 10 scorers in action.

    The Argentina international wasted a ton of half-chances and one major look late in the second half when he pulled a shot wide from a promising position.

    Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on April 27, 2017. / AFP PHOT
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    His poor finishing was completely overshadowed by his role in Fellaini's red card, however. After the Belgian brought him down to halt a counter attack, Aguero went to confront Fellaini, and when the midfielder lowered his head, the City man didn't hesitate, dropping to the pitch in apparent agony.

    Sports writer Dale O'Donnell was one of many who didn't like his antics one bit:

    As soon as the red card was brandished, Aguero got back up as if nothing had happened.

    There were more talking points, with Claudio Bravo suffering an injury while making a catch. The stopper needed a stretcher to leave the pitch, and he seems likely to miss some crucial matches this close to the end of the season.

    After 90 bland minutes, the result seemed to favour injury-stricken United more, although City maintained their lead in the standings. Per the club's official Twitter account, captain Vincent Kompany was somewhat disappointed:

    It's fair to say there were no real winners Thursday, least of all the fans who travelled to the Etihad Stadium or tuned in to watch.