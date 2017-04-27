Premier League Results Week 34: 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Updated Table

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United and Manchester City couldn't live up to the massive hype during Thursday's Premier League action as Week 34's big derby finished in a scoreless draw.

Apart from a late red card for Marouane Fellaini―who was booked for head-butting Sergio Aguero―little of note happened at the Etihad Stadium as both teams' top forwards were kept quiet.

Jonathan Northcroft of the Sunday Times summed things up like this:

As shared by Bleacher Report Football, there was a silver lining for United:

Here's a look at the current Premier League standings:

Premier League Standings Pos Team PL W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Chelsea 33 25 3 5 69 29 +40 78 2 Tottenham 33 22 8 3 69 22 +47 74 3 Liverpool 34 19 9 6 70 42 +28 66 4 Manchester City 33 19 8 6 63 35 +28 65 5 Manchester United 33 17 13 3 50 24 +26 64 6 Arsenal 32 18 6 8 64 40 +24 60 7 Everton 34 16 10 8 60 37 +23 58 8 West Bromwich Albion 33 12 8 13 39 42 -3 44 9 Southampton 32 11 7 14 39 44 -5 40 10 Watford 33 11 7 15 37 54 -17 40 11 Stoke 34 10 9 15 37 50 -13 39 12 Crystal Palace 34 11 5 18 46 54 -8 38 13 Bournemouth 34 10 8 16 49 63 -14 38 14 West Ham 34 10 8 16 44 59 -15 38 15 Leicester 33 10 7 16 41 54 -13 37 16 Burnley 34 10 6 18 33 49 -16 36 17 Hull 34 9 6 19 36 67 -31 33 18 Swansea 34 9 4 21 39 68 -29 31 19 Middlesbrough 34 5 12 17 24 43 -19 27 20 Sunderland 33 5 6 22 26 59 -33 21 WhoScored.com

The top scorer's list remains unchanged:

EPL Top Scorers Position Player Team Goals 1 Romelu Lukaku Everton 24 2 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 20 3 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 19 4 Diego Costa Chelsea 19 5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United 17 6 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 17 7 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur 16 8 Eden Hazard Chelsea 15 9 Jermain Defoe Sunderland 14 10 Christian Benteke Crystal Palace 14 WhoScored.com

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic sidelined due to injury, all eyes were on Aguero, the only member of the Premier League's top 10 scorers in action.

The Argentina international wasted a ton of half-chances and one major look late in the second half when he pulled a shot wide from a promising position.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

His poor finishing was completely overshadowed by his role in Fellaini's red card, however. After the Belgian brought him down to halt a counter attack, Aguero went to confront Fellaini, and when the midfielder lowered his head, the City man didn't hesitate, dropping to the pitch in apparent agony.

Sports writer Dale O'Donnell was one of many who didn't like his antics one bit:

As soon as the red card was brandished, Aguero got back up as if nothing had happened.

There were more talking points, with Claudio Bravo suffering an injury while making a catch. The stopper needed a stretcher to leave the pitch, and he seems likely to miss some crucial matches this close to the end of the season.

After 90 bland minutes, the result seemed to favour injury-stricken United more, although City maintained their lead in the standings. Per the club's official Twitter account, captain Vincent Kompany was somewhat disappointed:

It's fair to say there were no real winners Thursday, least of all the fans who travelled to the Etihad Stadium or tuned in to watch.