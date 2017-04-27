Bayern Munich Trigger Kingsley Coman Option to Secure Transfer from Juventus

Bayern Munich Trigger Kingsley Coman Option to Secure Transfer from JuventusApril 27, 2017
Matthias Schrader/Associated Press
Bayern Munich have exercised their right to buy on-loan Juventus midfielder Kingsley Coman, who will sign for the club on a three-year contract.
News that the Frenchman, 20, will permanently join Bayern was announced by the club on Twitter:
FC Bayern English @FCBayernEN
BREAKING NEWS: #FCBayern will trigger their option to sign Kingsley #Coman until 2020! #MiaSanMia https://t.co/3uRkcspi5i4/27/2017, 12:45:05 PM
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.