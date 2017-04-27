    Bayern Munich Trigger Kingsley Coman Option to Secure Transfer from Juventus

    Alex Keble, April 27, 2017

    Bayern's Kingsley Coman controls the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and 1. FC Cologne at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

    Bayern Munich have exercised their right to buy on-loan Juventus midfielder Kingsley Coman, who will sign for the club on a three-year contract.

    News that the Frenchman, 20, will permanently join Bayern was announced by the club on Twitter:

