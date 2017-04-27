Bayern Munich Trigger Kingsley Coman Option to Secure Transfer from Juventus

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Bayern Munich have exercised their right to buy on-loan Juventus midfielder Kingsley Coman, who will sign for the club on a three-year contract.

News that the Frenchman, 20, will permanently join Bayern was announced by the club on Twitter:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

