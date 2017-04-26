4-Star Ron Tatum III Commits to Texas over Alabama, Oklahoma and Others

Photo Credit: Scout.com

Texas beat out Big 12 rival Oklahoma to land a commitment from coveted 2018 defensive lineman Ron Tatum III on Wednesday.

EJ Holland of Horns 247 passed along comments from the defensive end about why he chose the Longhorns.

"When I went there, I just felt like it was a great fit," Tatum said. "The people there were great. The coaches are great. Coach (Oscar) Giles visited me a few days ago and texts me every other day. It was just a great fit."

