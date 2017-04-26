Marcus Rashford Says Learning from Zlatan Ibrahimovic Has Been 'Irreplaceable'

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford has credited Manchester United team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic with having a huge influence on his game during the season they have played together at Old Trafford.

With the Swedish striker now out injured until the end of 2016-17 and beyond Rashford is likely to be given more opportunities to lead the line. And the 19-year-old believes it will become clear on the pitch how much he has learned from the 35-year-old Ibrahimovic, per James Ducker in the Telegraph: "You will see the benefits in years to come. What I have learnt from him is irreplaceable."

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The young Englishman has been in fine form of late.

He has netted three times in his last five appearances—including the extra-time winner against Anderlecht in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final—and was fantastic as United claimed their most significant win of the season against Chelsea on Easter Sunday.

His goal against Sunderland earlier this month ended a scoring drought in the Premier League that stretched back to September.

But he has found his touch again just in time given Ibrahimovic's injury and a tough end to the season.

Per ESPN FC's Mark Ogden, Rashford was benched by manager Jose Mourinho for Sunday's 2-0 defeat of Burnley but is likely to be back in the starting XI for Thursday's crucial derby against Manchester City:

A victory for United over the Sky Blues would see them move into the top four in the Premier League for the first time since September.

If they can produce as fine a performance as they did against Chelsea they will have a very good chance of beating their local rivals, and Rashford will be vital to United's attacking potency.