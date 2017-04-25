Matt Carpenter Suspended 1 Game, Fined for Making Contact with Umpire vs Brewers

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the MLB announced St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter was suspended one game for making contact with an umpire during Sunday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He will also be fined an "undisclosed" amount.

Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com noted Carpenter will not appeal the suspension.

Carpenter and manager Mike Matheny were both ejected from Sunday's game for arguing balls and strikes in the seventh inning. Carpenter made contact with home plate umpire John Tumpane, leading to the suspension.

According to Max Gelman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Carpenter will serve his suspension and miss Tuesday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Matt Adams will start in his place.

Carpenter is a three-time All-Star and is slashing .236/.362/.364 with two home runs in 17 games this season.

