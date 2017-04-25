Derek Jeter, Jeb Bush Group Reportedly 'Running Around' for Money to Buy Marlins

Rob Latour/Associated Press

A group of potential buyers for the Miami Marlins, headlined by Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush, is reportedly seeking money to purchase the Major League Baseball franchise.

Per Mike Ozanian of Forbes, the Jeter-Bush team has enough money to put down "about $200 million of equity and are currently 'running around looking to raise money.'"

Charles Gasparino and Brian Schwartz of Fox Business reported last week Jeter and Bush had partnered up in an effort to buy the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria.

Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg reported on April 19 that bids for the Marlins were due the previous week and ranged from "between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion."

Jeter has made no secret of his desire to own an MLB team, telling Matthew J. Belvedere of CNBC last May he wanted to use his status as one of the sport's biggest stars of the past 20 years to appeal to the younger generation.

"In my mind, this is the greatest sport in the world," Jeter said. "I think baseball is taking somewhat of a back seat to some of the other sports. Some of the other sports are the sexy sports."

Jeter spent his entire 20-year career with the New York Yankees. He was named to the All-Star team 14 times and won five championships with the franchise before retiring after the 2014 season with 3,465 hits.

