Hornets to Be Only NBA Team to Wear Jordan Brand Uniforms

The Charlotte Hornets announced Tuesday that they will be the only NBA team to wear Jordan Brand uniforms next season.

Nike is set to take over as the NBA's uniform provider beginning in the 2017-18 season, and the Hornets will sport the brand made famous by their principal owner and chairman, Michael Jordan.

Jordan Brand first came into existence in 1984, when Nike produced the Air Jordan I sneaker for MJ, who was a rookie with the Chicago Bulls at the time.

It has since led to the release of 31 Air Jordan signature shoes, and the Jordan Brand has branched off into other apparel as well.

Jordan has held an ownership stake in the Hornets since 2006, when they were known as the Charlotte Bobcats.

The Hornets franchise has made three playoff appearances during Jordan's tenure, but Charlotte is coming off a disappointing 36-46 campaign in 2016-17.

