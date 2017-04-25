The Case Against Every UFC Champion

0 of 11

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Champions are champions for a reason. But they're never infallible, especially in a crucible as intense as MMA.

Reams of pixels, if pixels can truly be said to exist on reams, are regularly generated on what makes each reigning UFC champion great. Still, each man or woman with a belt on his or her mantelpiece has at least one key flaw.

Given what we know about the importance of self-promotion and the current fishbowl nature of our celebrity society and all that stuff, flaws outside the cage can be just as important as flaws inside it.

So let's take a close look at each of the 11 UFC titleholders and tease out one key weakness for each. We will do this not because we're drinking "haterade," but because, hey, we're all human, and until the robots take over, our human weaknesses should be part of the discourse.

Ready? Great, let's get it on.