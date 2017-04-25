AJ McCarron's Trade Value Reportedly Revealed Leading Up to 2017 NFL Draft

John Grieshop/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly seeking a hefty return in a potential trade involving quarterback AJ McCarron.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bengals want a first-round pick in exchange for the former Alabama signal-caller.

