    AJ McCarron's Trade Value Reportedly Revealed Leading Up to 2017 NFL Draft

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2017

    CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 1: AJ McCarron #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the start of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)
    John Grieshop/Getty Images

    The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly seeking a hefty return in a potential trade involving quarterback AJ McCarron.

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bengals want a first-round pick in exchange for the former Alabama signal-caller.

     

