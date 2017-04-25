Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Retire Following 2017 NASCAR Season

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire at the conclusion of the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series season.

In a press release from Hendrick Motorsports, it was revealed that Earnhardt broke the news to his team Tuesday after first discussing it with team owner Rick Hendrick on March 29.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

For more news, rumors and related stories about Dale Earnhardt Jr. and NASCAR, check out the NASCAR stream on Bleacher Report's app.