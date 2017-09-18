Manuel Neuer Suffers Foot Injury, Out for Schalke vs. Bayern Munich

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have announced that goalkeeper Manuel Neuer picked up a foot injury in training on Monday and will miss Tuesday's Bundesliga clash with Schalke.

The Germany international's injury will be further examined on Tuesday, Bayern confirmed on social media:

According to Bild (via DW Sports) Neuer, 31, has broken his left foot and will be on the sidelines for several months.

That would be a huge blow for Bayern.

Neuer is the undisputed No. 1 at the Allianz Arena and widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the world for the last few years—he has been in every FIFA FIFPro World XI since 2013.

Back-up Sven Ulreich is more than capable, but he has made just seven Bundesliga appearances for Bayern since he joined the club in 2015, so he does not inspire the same confidence as Neuer does.

Neuer, a FIFA World Cup and UEFA Champions League winner and multiple Bundesliga champion, can produce saves few other stoppers can and also plays a vital role in starting Bayern's attacks.

Bayern's experienced defensive line will need to step up in Neuer's absence to ensure that Ulreich can work effectively and feel comfortable in his role.

The German champions have more than enough quality to cope without their No. 1, but manager Carlo Ancelotti will await Neuer's return eagerly.