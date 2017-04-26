Breaking Down the Transfers That Will Happen This Summer

2 of 6

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Yep, Wayne Rooney's going home.

He left Everton as an 18-year-old in 2004 but is now open to the prospect of running out again in the Toffees' colours as he brings an end to his Premier League career.

Mourinho has been managing the player carefully this season, gradually easing him out of the first-team frame to prepare for life without him.

He has been careful to make sure he is not seen as forcing Rooney out, but the United captain knows it is time to move on.

I revealed in March that a switch to Goodison Park was becoming more realistic, and now it seems very likely.

Everton board members have been looking into ways to deal with Rooney's salary, as signing him would mean breaking their wage structure. Discussions about the investment have gone well and a solution seems to be in sight.

His return to the Merseyside club is something both manager Ronaldo Koeman and director of football Steve Walsh are keen on.

There remains interest from MLS in 31-year-old Rooney, but it is believed he could still join LA Galaxy or new franchise Los Angeles FC after a final stint with the Toffees.