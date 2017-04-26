Breaking Down the Transfers That Will Happen This Summer

Breaking Down the Transfers That Will Happen This SummerApril 26, 2017
Transfer rumours are a huge part of the modern game, but sometimes it is difficult to figure out which tales are genuine.
With that in mind, I have decided to take a look ahead to the summer window and pick out six Premier League transfer deals we should be preparing for.
Nothing is guaranteed in this crazy world of football, but these are the big deals my contacts feel are most likely to happen ahead of next season.
Griezmann to Join Manchester United
Prepare for the biggest transfer of summer 2017.
I revealed Jose Mourinho's interest in Antoine Griezmann on B/R's Insider Buzz in September, and it has become one of the season's big talking points.
A new forward was always going to be on the horizon, with Wayne Rooney's career winding down and uncertainty about how long Zlatan Ibrahimovic would stay.
But now this looks like a goer as the injury to the former Sweden international will only escalate United's pursuit.
A trigger fee of £86 million should secure any deal for Griezmann, who I am told has been weighing up United's interest by sounding out French team-mates about life in England.
There has been a concern around Old Trafford that a loyalty to Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone may stand in their way.
But there is now real confidence that Griezmann will arrive to kick the team towards a Premier League title push next term.
Rooney to Join Everton
Yep, Wayne Rooney's going home.
He left Everton as an 18-year-old in 2004 but is now open to the prospect of running out again in the Toffees' colours as he brings an end to his Premier League career.
Mourinho has been managing the player carefully this season, gradually easing him out of the first-team frame to prepare for life without him.
He has been careful to make sure he is not seen as forcing Rooney out, but the United captain knows it is time to move on.
I revealed in March that a switch to Goodison Park was becoming more realistic, and now it seems very likely.
Everton board members have been looking into ways to deal with Rooney's salary, as signing him would mean breaking their wage structure. Discussions about the investment have gone well and a solution seems to be in sight.
His return to the Merseyside club is something both manager Ronaldo Koeman and director of football Steve Walsh are keen on.
There remains interest from MLS in 31-year-old Rooney, but it is believed he could still join LA Galaxy or new franchise Los Angeles FC after a final stint with the Toffees.
Kolasinac to Join Arsenal
Possibly not the big-name Arsenal fans have been hoping for, but this one is well down the line.
FC Schalke 04 left-back Sead Kolasinac is running down his contract, and the Gunners have been quick off the mark to open discussions about signing him on a Bosman.
One source described the deal to me as being "95 per cent done," which is about as much of a sure thing as you get in transfer dealings these days.
It is understood that he has already undergone medical tests with the Gunners and will be free to make the switch from June 30.
Wenger, who is going to stay at Arsenal, is keen to sign a new full-back so will be pleased to have this business secured early in the summer window.
Kolasinac would move ahead of Nacho Monreal as the side's first choice on the left side of defence.
Costa to Join Tianjin Quanjian
Money talks and that's why this deal just won't go away.
Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian were heavily linked with Diego Costa in January, and they are still trying to sign him.
It's going to be a massive payday for both Costa and agent Jorge Mendes when it happens, with an offer of £650,000-a-week being mentioned in discussions between the parties.
The ongoing uncertainty has played on the mind of Costa for the past few months, but I'm told he is not concerned about turning his back on the Premier League.
He has not embraced the English culture or lifestyle, and right now he sees no reason why he shouldn't make the move to China.
Chelsea fought to keep hold of him in January but know he is likely to leave this time around. That's why they are pursuing forwards Romelu Lukaku, Mauro Icardi and Alvaro Morata.
Defoe to Join Bournemouth
He was on loan at Bournemouth in 2000 from West Ham United, and now Jermain Defoe is preparing to don the red and black stripes again 17 years later.
Defoe will leave Sunderland after this season and wants to remain in the Premier League as he bids to be part of Gareth Southgate's ongoing England plans.
Boss Eddie Howe wants a couple of experienced figures to complement his current crop of players, and former Sky Sports presenter Andy Burton—now working as senior recruitment consultant at Bournemouth—has the task of trying to make the deal happen.
My information is that Bournemouth have had encouragement that he is open to the switch for next season.
Defoe, 34, will also be joined on the south coast by John Terry if the Cherries' recruitment push goes to plan.
Keane to Join Everton
A big season at Burnley is going to lead to a big move.
Michael Keane has been linked with many teams recently, but the player is focused on ensuring he finds a club where he will continue to play regular first-team football. That's why Everton is such a good fit.
Director of football Walsh is an admirer, and there is a feeling the 24-year-old would make a good defensive partner for Ashley Williams.
Keane is aware of all the interest, and Tottenham Hotspur are the one other club that are tempting as they continue to show good progress.
But I'm told Everton remains his most likely destination.
Keane will not be the only young English centre-half on the move as Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson and Hull City's Harry Maguire are also attracting interest on the market.
