Biggest Offseason Priorities for Portland Trail Blazers

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

It was merely a matter of when, not if, the Portland Trail Blazers would meet their maker in Round 1 of the 2017 NBA playoffs.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum couldn't postpone the inevitable in their Western Conference matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Even Jusuf Nurkic, with all his 7'0" size and skill, wouldn't have extended his team's series with the championship favorites far beyond the four-game sweep it became.

As far as victories are concerned, Portland took steps back. The team won three fewer games during the 2016-17 regular season and five fewer in the playoff contests compared to how it fared in 2015-16.

Now, the Blazers face what could be either a quiet summer or one full of shakeups in Rip City. With one of the league's most bloated payrolls, Portland would be hard-pressed to be a player in free agency, but it has some assets it can use to lighten that load if the higher-ups so choose.

In the aggregate, though, the Blazers' outlook is hardly grim. They have two All-Star-caliber guards (Lillard and McCollum), a young big who looks like a solid building block (Nurkic) and a roster replete with experienced role players.

Put those pieces together properly, and Portland could be ready to climb the Western Conference standings next season.