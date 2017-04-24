    Newcastle United Gain Premier League Promotion with 4-1 Win over Preston

    NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Ayoze Perez of Newcastle United celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Newcastle United and Preston North End at St James' Park on April 24, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
    Newcastle United booked their spot in next year's Premier League with a 4-1 win over Preston North End on Monday. The win assured the Magpies of a top-two finish in this year's Championship and that they'll avoid the play-offs. Brighton & Hove Albion have already secured promotion.

    B/R Football welcomed the Magpies back:

    Ayoze Perez opened the scoring early and added a second goal, while Christian Atsu and Matt Ritchie also got in on the fun. Preston North End finished the match with 10 players.

    Here's a look at the table:

    Championship Standings
    PosTeamPLWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Brighton4428887338+3592
    2Newcastle United44277108040+4088
    3Reading44247136362+179
    4Sheffield Wednesday44239125843+1578
    5Huddersfield43246135553+278
    6Fulham442113108255+2776
    7Leeds44227155743+1473
    8Norwich44199167866+1266
    9Brentford44189177361+1263
    10Derby441712155048+263
    11Preston441613156361+261
    12Aston Villa441613154646061
    13Cardiff441611175759-259
    14Barnsley441512176363057
    15Wolverhampton Wanderers431510185254-255
    16Ipswich441316154854-655
    17Bristol City44149215965-651
    18Burton441312194658-1251
    19Queens Park Rangers44148225062-1250
    20Nottingham Forest44139225970-1148
    21Birmingham441114194264-2247
    22Blackburn441015194964-1545
    23Wigan441011233955-1641
    24Rotherham4456333896-5821
    As expected, Newcastle came out firing, with the fans at St. James' Park creating a phenomenal atmosphere. It took the hosts just seven minutes to take the lead, with Perez tapping home the opener.

    But fans who thought the visitors would fold had only a few minutes to celebrate before Jordan Hugill equalised after a wonderful counter. The team's Twitter account showed their ecstatic reaction:

    Preston stopper Chris Maxwell had a few nervy moments on some of Newcastle's crosses, but he also made a fantastic save to deny Aleksandar Mitrovic a goal after 20 minutes. Hugill and Tom Barkhuizen had their chances as well, as the visitors grew into the half.

    But shortly before half-time, a perfect counter resulted in Mitrovic playing in Atsu with a fantastic pass, and the speedster didn't hesitate. Per football writer Kristan Heneage, it was Newcastle at their best:

    Preston were too sloppy at the back to have any chance of challenging Newcastle in the second half, and the visitors were lucky Maxwell was on hand to deny Perez another goal. It hardly mattered, as Paul Gallagher handled the ball on the line in an effort to stop a sure goal, giving away a penalty and earning himself a red card.

    Dave Seddon of the Lancashire Evening Post didn't lose his sense of humour:

    Ritchie converted the penalty to give his team a two-goal lead they were unlikely to surrender with the man advantage.

    Just a couple of minutes later, Perez found the net for a second time, although he probably didn't know it, as the ball took a lucky bounce off the Spaniard after Jonjo Shelvey's corner struck the post.

    Per B/R Football, the battle was over:

    Newcastle spent just one season outside the Premier League, and their return to the highest level of English football was a welcome sight for the historic club.

    There's plenty of work to do for the Magpies, however. The team invested heavily during the summer, but the bulk of the purchases were made specifically with promotion in mind. In order to avoid another relegation battle, manager Rafael Benitez will need to get his new additions spot on.

    The rest of the Championship's top clubs will fight it out for spots in the play-offs, with one more Premier League ticket on the line.