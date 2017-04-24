Newcastle United Gain Premier League Promotion with 4-1 Win over Preston

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United booked their spot in next year's Premier League with a 4-1 win over Preston North End on Monday. The win assured the Magpies of a top-two finish in this year's Championship and that they'll avoid the play-offs. Brighton & Hove Albion have already secured promotion.

B/R Football welcomed the Magpies back:

Ayoze Perez opened the scoring early and added a second goal, while Christian Atsu and Matt Ritchie also got in on the fun. Preston North End finished the match with 10 players.

Here's a look at the table:

Championship Standings Pos Team PL W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Brighton 44 28 8 8 73 38 +35 92 2 Newcastle United 44 27 7 10 80 40 +40 88 3 Reading 44 24 7 13 63 62 +1 79 4 Sheffield Wednesday 44 23 9 12 58 43 +15 78 5 Huddersfield 43 24 6 13 55 53 +2 78 6 Fulham 44 21 13 10 82 55 +27 76 7 Leeds 44 22 7 15 57 43 +14 73 8 Norwich 44 19 9 16 78 66 +12 66 9 Brentford 44 18 9 17 73 61 +12 63 10 Derby 44 17 12 15 50 48 +2 63 11 Preston 44 16 13 15 63 61 +2 61 12 Aston Villa 44 16 13 15 46 46 0 61 13 Cardiff 44 16 11 17 57 59 -2 59 14 Barnsley 44 15 12 17 63 63 0 57 15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 43 15 10 18 52 54 -2 55 16 Ipswich 44 13 16 15 48 54 -6 55 17 Bristol City 44 14 9 21 59 65 -6 51 18 Burton 44 13 12 19 46 58 -12 51 19 Queens Park Rangers 44 14 8 22 50 62 -12 50 20 Nottingham Forest 44 13 9 22 59 70 -11 48 21 Birmingham 44 11 14 19 42 64 -22 47 22 Blackburn 44 10 15 19 49 64 -15 45 23 Wigan 44 10 11 23 39 55 -16 41 24 Rotherham 44 5 6 33 38 96 -58 21 WhoScored.com

As expected, Newcastle came out firing, with the fans at St. James' Park creating a phenomenal atmosphere. It took the hosts just seven minutes to take the lead, with Perez tapping home the opener.

But fans who thought the visitors would fold had only a few minutes to celebrate before Jordan Hugill equalised after a wonderful counter. The team's Twitter account showed their ecstatic reaction:

Preston stopper Chris Maxwell had a few nervy moments on some of Newcastle's crosses, but he also made a fantastic save to deny Aleksandar Mitrovic a goal after 20 minutes. Hugill and Tom Barkhuizen had their chances as well, as the visitors grew into the half.

But shortly before half-time, a perfect counter resulted in Mitrovic playing in Atsu with a fantastic pass, and the speedster didn't hesitate. Per football writer Kristan Heneage, it was Newcastle at their best:

Preston were too sloppy at the back to have any chance of challenging Newcastle in the second half, and the visitors were lucky Maxwell was on hand to deny Perez another goal. It hardly mattered, as Paul Gallagher handled the ball on the line in an effort to stop a sure goal, giving away a penalty and earning himself a red card.

Dave Seddon of the Lancashire Evening Post didn't lose his sense of humour:

Ritchie converted the penalty to give his team a two-goal lead they were unlikely to surrender with the man advantage.

Just a couple of minutes later, Perez found the net for a second time, although he probably didn't know it, as the ball took a lucky bounce off the Spaniard after Jonjo Shelvey's corner struck the post.

Per B/R Football, the battle was over:

Newcastle spent just one season outside the Premier League, and their return to the highest level of English football was a welcome sight for the historic club.

There's plenty of work to do for the Magpies, however. The team invested heavily during the summer, but the bulk of the purchases were made specifically with promotion in mind. In order to avoid another relegation battle, manager Rafael Benitez will need to get his new additions spot on.

The rest of the Championship's top clubs will fight it out for spots in the play-offs, with one more Premier League ticket on the line.