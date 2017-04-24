Alfred Blue's Car Found in Louisiana Swamp, RB Not Present During Crash

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Police in Des Allemands, Louisiana, discovered a car belonging to Houston Texans running back Alfred Blue in a swamp area alongside a highway, TMZ Sports reported Monday.

Law enforcement confirmed Blue is the owner of the Chevrolet Camaro but that he wasn't driving the vehicle at the time of the single-car accident, nor was he there at the scene.

