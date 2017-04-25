The Hardy Boyz: Everything You Need to Know About WWE's 'Broken Universe' Duo

14 of 14

Anthem Sport, the sports and entertainment company that bought TNA, claimed the intellectual property rights to the gimmick. As result, Reby is engaged in a lengthy, one-sided Twitter war with Anthem. Her parting shot, "F--k that owl" (Anthem's logo is an owl), has also caught on as a meme (warning: link contains NSFW language).

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Jigmey Bhutia of International Business Times, via Yahoo), WWE is trying to work out a deal for the Hardys to use the gimmick. Meltzer noted the organization wants to cut Anthem a check for a one-time lump sum rather than paying out royalty rights and merchandising deals to Anthem on a regular basis.

In the meantime, Matt Hardy is throwing out little Easter eggs for the fans. He's kept the blonde streak in his hair. He's making the arm swipe gesture, even though the cameras try to avoid it (though they don't appear to try too hard). And at a recent House of Hardcore indie show, Matt was in full broken mode. As long as he continues doing stuff like this, fans can assume that negotiations are ongoing.

If WWE does manage to pry the gimmick from Anthem's talons and the Hardys subsequently go full-on broken, it'll be a significant shift in the organization's ethos. Vince McMahon is notoriously reluctant to let wrestlers keep non-WWE gimmicks. This is the same guy who wanted to turn Vader, a former WCW world champion, into The Mastodon (warning: link contains NSFW language).

And initially, according to Billi Bhatti for Sportskeeda, Vince was not a fan of the Broken Hardys. But once he saw the vocal response to them at WrestleMania 33, he revised his opinion. Could it be that WWE will adapt what works rather tossing it out entirely?

The last question is whether the organization would allow the Hardys to run with the gimmick in its full goofy glory or keep a firmer hand and turn the Broken Universe into a slick, high-budget production. It's a reasonable concern because the one time WWE tried to put its own spin on the Hardys' broken brilliance, it didn't turn out so well.

Either way, WWE Creative needs to keep the Hardys involved and on board in the process. It is their enthusiasm and commitment that got this unlikely gimmick to work in the first place. Its high camp is part of its appeal. And a Broken Universe without Senor Benjamin is a universe that many fans don't want.