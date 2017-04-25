The Story Behind Lionel Messi's 5 Most Iconic Barcelona Celebrations

0 of 5

David Ramos/Getty Images

When Lionel Messi struck to win El Clasico for Barcelona in the final minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, he ensured several things were true at once.

In the first instance, the fight for the title in La Liga will continue somewhat longer, with Real Madrid having missed the chance to extend their lead at the top. They are now level on points with Messi's Barcelona, although they still have a game in hand.

Secondly, the Argentina international managed to rack up his 500th club goal, further writing his name into the record books.

And finally, Messi ensured another iconic moment would be associated with him, thanks to his goal celebration: shirt out, name displayed, unnecessarily reminding the Real Madrid fans of just who he is.

The Barca No. 10 is fond of a celebration which sticks in the mind, and his Bernabeu sign-off is just the latest; here we identify five others and learn the stories behind them.