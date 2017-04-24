Isaiah Thomas Talks to Media for 1st Time Since Sister's Death After Celtics Win

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Boston Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas scored 33 points in his team's Game 4 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, but he said his mind is not completely focused on basketball in his first comments to the media since his sister's death.

"Mentally and emotionally, I'm not here, so I just feed off what the guys give me," he said, per Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com.

Forsberg noted Thomas' sister, Chyna, died in a single-car accident on April 15, which was one day before Boston's series with the Bulls started.

Thomas discussed his teammates' impact further: "[They] give me a lot of confidence. I can't do it without those guys. They believe in me. Being here is what makes me, I guess, sane. It makes me feel somewhat normal through these tough times."

Boston dropped the first two games at home but rallied back to tie the series at two games apiece with road victories at the United Center.

It appeared as if the Bulls would seize a commanding 3-1 advantage when they overcame a 20-point deficit Sunday and took the lead in the third quarter, but Thomas scored or assisted on 16 straight points for his team, per Forsberg. Chicago's perimeter defenders couldn't stop him from penetrating, and he consistently finished at the rim, giving Boston the spark it needed to prevail.

He is averaging 25.5 points per game for the series as the Celtics' primary go-to option and on-floor leader.

"I can't believe it," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said of Thomas' performances, per Forsberg. "I tried to say that earlier this week. But what he's been through and the day-to-day, it's been unfathomable the way that he's performed on the court. It's been really incredible."

Thomas will look to continue his impressive showings in Wednesday's Game 5 in Boston as the Celtics attempt to become the first home team to win a contest in this back-and-forth series.