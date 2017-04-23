5-Star DE Micah Parsons Announces Decommitment from Penn State

Photo credit: Scout.com

The Penn State Nittany Lions suffered a major loss on the recruiting trail Sunday.

Defensive end prospect Micah Parsons announced his decommitment from the school on his Twitter page:

Parsons checks in at 6'3" and 236 pounds and is a 5-star defensive end, per Scout. He is the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 defensive end in the class of 2018.

Scout's list of interested schools include some of the biggest powerhouses in the country with Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia joining Penn State.

USA Today added some context to Sunday's decision and noted the Crimson Tide, Buckeyes and Bulldogs aren't the only ones in the mix: "Parsons committed to Penn State in February 2016 but had been viewed as wavering when he said in December that he would consider six other schools—Southern Cal, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State, Georgia and Oregon."

Hudl shared a look at some of Parsons' highlights:

Parsons' overall athleticism and explosiveness immediately stand out, especially at his size. Brian Dohn of Scout pointed to his ability to pursue ball-carriers from even behind the play, and his quick first step at the snap will help him terrorize opposing quarterbacks at the next level.

Unless he decides to join the Nittany Lions again down the line, Penn State's loss will be someone else's significant gain in the battle for the top class in 2018.

