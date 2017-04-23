Caleb Brantley Charged with Misdemeanor Battery After Fighting with Woman

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Authorities in Gainesville, Florida, charged former Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Brantley with misdemeanor battery Friday, the Tampa Bay Times' Matt Baker reported Sunday.

Baker reported Brantley allegedly struck a woman during an argument April 13. The woman was knocked unconscious and will need a root canal to fix a displaced tooth.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared screenshots of the police report:

Ryan Bass of WTSP in Tampa, Florida, reported the woman told police she struck Brantley first after he "disrespected her." Police declined to file charges at the time.

Authorities spoke to eyewitnesses at the scene who corroborated Brantley's account, but two eyewitnesses have since "identified Brantley as the aggressor," per 247Sports' Thomas Goldkamp.

Brantley finished his junior year at Florida with 31 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him the sixth-best defensive lineman in this year's draft class—worthy of a second- or third-round selection.

Miller tweeted Sunday that Brantley's legal situation could now cause him to slip out of the draft altogether.