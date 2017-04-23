Neymar Ruled out of 2017 El Clasico as Barcelona Drop Bid to End Suspension

VI-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Neymar will miss Sunday's showdown with Real Madrid due to suspension, the club have confirmed.

The Brazilian was hit with a three-game ban in La Liga after his recent red card against Malaga. The Blaugrana stated on their official website that they've not included the player in their squad "following the lack of a response from the Court of Arbitration for Sports," to which they appealed the decision.

As Marca reported, Barcelona had requested a reduction in the ban to the Spanish Appeals Committee, although that was rejected.

The club confirmed they turned to CAS in another appeal.

During the match in question, which the Blaugrana lost 2-0, Neymar was given his marching orders after picking up two yellow cards. However, his ban was extended after he sarcastically applauded a match official when leaving the field of play.

Real Madrid are currently three points clear of Barca at the top of La Liga and have a game in hand.

