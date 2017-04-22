Rangers Advance with 3-1 Win Over Canadiens; Mats Zuccarello Nets 2 Goals

Rangers Advance with 3-1 Win Over Canadiens; Mats Zuccarello Nets 2 GoalsApril 22, 2017
The New York Rangers earned a trip to the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals with a 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 of their Stanley Cup playoff series on Saturday.
New York Rangers @NYRangers
The @EmpireStateBldg's world-famous tower lights celebrate the #Blueshirts series win!! 🔵⚪️🔴⚪️🔵 https://t.co/Jl9q7oemAs4/23/2017, 2:53:32 AM
After Alexei Emelin got the scoring started by putting Montreal up 1-0 six minutes, 19 seconds into the first period, the Rangers took over on the strength of goalie Henrik Lundqvist and Mats Zuccarello's two goals in the second period.
Zuccarello's go-ahead goal was set up masterfully by quick passes from J.T. Miller and Kevin Hayes.
NHL @NHL
It's looking like that will be @zuccarello36's hang out spot for the night. #StanleyCup #MTLvsNYR https://t.co/JSR8AGH7GY4/23/2017, 2:01:08 AM
Social media shared some thoughts on Zuccarello's offensive heroics for the Rangers:
Stephen @StephenCLorenzo
2 days from tonight is the 2 year anniversary of Zuccarello taking a puck to the helmet and needing to re-learn how to speak. 2 goals. #NYR4/23/2017, 1:46:59 AM
Seth Rothman @SethDRothman
Mats Zuccarello has his first-career multi-goal game in the postseason.4/23/2017, 1:43:49 AM
Even though Zuccarello did get his moment in the spotlight, this was Lundqvist's game. He stopped 27 of 28 shots and was a stone wall after getting beaten by Emelin in the first period.
After the Canadiens took a 2-1 series lead, Lundqvist locked in over the final three games. He was able to outperform Canadiens goalie Carey Price on the big stage to get the Rangers into the second round.
Alex Nunn @aj_ranger
Henrik Lundqvist has faced 197 shots in this series w/ a .944 save percentage. Definitely washed-up though. #NYR4/23/2017, 2:01:11 AM
Joe Fortunato @BlueshirtBanter
Henrik Lundqvist might be the greatest thing to ever happen to this organization. What an effort from him tonight.4/23/2017, 2:48:31 AM
Brandon Prust @BrandonPrust8
After that weber slapshot Lundqvist looked at his dman shook his head and said 'it's so hard' lol4/23/2017, 1:55:46 AM
The Rangers were the first wild-card team in the Eastern Conference, but they weren't lucky to get in the postseason. Their 102 points were just one less than the Canadiens had during the regular season. The Metropolitan Division was so loaded, as four teams finished with more than 100 points.
This was not the storybook ending the Canadiens wanted after winning the division for the third time in five years. They were coming off a disappointing sixth-place finish one year ago when Price was limited to just 12 games.
There is still a strong foundation in place for the Canadiens to be back next year.
The Rangers rose to the occasion thanks to their star goaltender and timely scoring. It's a great formula for success that has them eight wins away from playing for the Stanley Cup.