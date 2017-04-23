UFC Fight Night 108 Results: The Real Winners and Losers from Nashville

0 of 9

Cub Swanson was supposed to run through Artem Lobov at UFC Fight Night 108 in Nashville. That didn't quite happen.

The Russian came to scrap and gave Swanson 25 minutes of opposition.

Lobov took several hard shots but kept upright. Swanson could not put him away, and as such, he failed to have a highlight-reel finish to set him apart from the other contenders in the featherweight division.

Did the decision victory take away from Swanson's chances at a title fight? What does Lobov's performance mean for him going forward?

Elsewhere on the card, Al Iaquinta returned from a two-year absence to put Diego Sanchez to sleep in a violent manner. Iaquinta finished the fight in just 98 seconds. The vocal lightweight has reasserted himself in the lightweight division.

Those are just two of the results, but that's all they are. Here are the real winners and losers coming out of Nashville.