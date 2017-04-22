4-Star QB Prospect Cameron Rising Commits to Texas over Oklahoma, Oregon, More

Source: Scout.com

Quarterback Cameron Rising is getting an early start on his college plans after committing to play at the University of Texas starting in 2018.

Rising announced his pledge to play for the Longhorns on Twitter:

A California native, Rising is a 4-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback recruit from his home state, No. 14 quarterback recruit overall and No. 144 player regardless of position in the 2018 class, per Scout.com.

Rising chose Texas over other major conference programs such as Oklahoma, Oregon and UCLA.

His commitment is a huge win for Texas head coach Tom Herman, who is entering his first season leading the program. Since Herman wasn't hired by the Longhorns until December, his first recruiting class left something to be desired.

Per Scout.com national rankings, Texas' 2017 class finished 28th overall. The Longhorns already have four commits who are 4-star prospects in their 2018 class after Rising's announcement.

