Steve Kerr out with Illness for Game 3 vs. Trail Blazers, Replaced by Mike Brown

The Golden State Warriors will play Saturday's Game 3 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Portland Trail Blazers without head coach Steve Kerr.

The Warriors announced Kerr is suffering from an illness and Mike Brown will coach in his place.

The Warriors are no strangers to playing without Kerr on the bench. He missed 43 games last season while recovering from back problems.

Luke Walton served as Golden State's interim head coach during Kerr's absence last year, and the team went 39-4 under his watch.

Brown has seven-plus years of head coaching experience with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. He was hired as an assistant in Golden State last summer after Walton was hired as the Lakers head coach.

