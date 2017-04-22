Eric Staal Injured After Crashing into Boards vs. Blues, Taken to Hospital

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal was injured during Saturday's Stanley Cup playoff game against the St. Louis Blues after crashing into the boards.

Per Michael Russo of the Star Tribune, Staal looked "completely woozy" and was "barely moving anything in his upper body" while being helped to the locker room.

NHL.com's Lou Korac noted the Wild's public relations staff confirmed Staal was "alert and stable" as he was being taken to Regions Hospital for observation.

On the play when Staal was injured, he was trying to break through St. Louis' defense for a shot and appeared to be tripped. His head seemed to collide directly into the boards as he was trying to turn his body.

Staal led the Wild with 28 goals and finished second with 65 points during the regular season. The Wild entered Saturday's Game 5 against the Blues looking to avoid elimination in the Western Conference quarterfinals.

