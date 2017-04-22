NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol 2017 Results: Erik Jones Coasts to Victory Lane

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Erik Jones emerged from the chaos at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon to take home a title at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300.

Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez finished second and third, respectively, while Daniel Hemric finished fifth and won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash.

Here's a look at the top of the leaderboard from Saturday's Xfinity showdown:

Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 Results Place Driver Laps Led 1 Erik Jones 27 2 Ryan Blaney 61 3 Daniel Suarez 18 4 Elliott Sadler 0 5 Daniel Hemric 8 6 Ty Dillon 0 7 Kyle Larson 181 8 Brennan Poole 0 9 Blake Koch 0 10 Michael Annett 0 NASCAR.com

The short-track action at Bristol was dominated early by Kyle Larson, who won the day's first two stages and led 156 of a possible 170 laps over the first two frames. However, a wrench was thrown into his groove when the second stage was halted with seven laps remaining as precipitation started to fall rather heavily.

At that point, NASCAR brought out the red flag and drivers were forced to park their cars on pit road for more than 90 minutes as crews tended to the wet track, as the circuit's official Twitter account documented:

When the red flag was lifted, Larson lost his lead position following a pit stop. As a result, Hemric seized an opportunity and captured a second-stage win plus a spot in the Dash 4 Cash, according to NASCAR scribe Jeff Gluck:

Blaney took the lead soon thereafter at the start of Stage 3, but he ceded it to Suarez by the time there were 110 laps remaining.

Larson, though, remained hot in pursuit and jolted back in front 15 laps later thanks to his expert use of the top groove, as Catchfence.com's Chris Knight observed:

Blaney retook the lead after Larson made one final pit stop, but the race was devoid of the dramatic jockeying fans were expecting as wrecks and cautions dominated the final stanza. During the extended stretches of downtime, Motorsport.com's Lee Spencer decided Saturday's race needed a branding overhaul:

FS1 provided a look at one of the bigger accidents, which featured Darrell Wallace Jr. and Garrett Smithley:

In the end, those repeated cautions played into Jones' hands as he made steady progress and climbed up the leaderboard before he bumped Blaney out of the way with 21 laps to go to seize control of first place for good.

The weekend at Bristol is scheduled to come to a close Sunday when the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 gets underway at 2 p.m. ET. However, a threat of rain could derail those plans and force the race back to Monday if the weather is severe enough.

As far as the Xfinity Series is concerned, the scene is set to shift to Richmond, Virginia, for next Saturday's ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond International Speedway.

