Jerry West Says Russell Westbrook Looks Like 'Reincarnation of Michael Jordan'

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

NBA Hall of Famer and Golden State Warriors front office adviser Jerry West said on Friday's edition of ESPN's The Jump that he believes Russell Westbrook rivals Michael Jordan in terms of the players' athleticism.

"I always felt that maybe Michael Jordan was one of those unbelievably gifted athletes," West said, as Sports Illustrated captured. "But we're looking at a reincarnation of Michael Jordan who might be a little bit better in terms of athletic ability."

West, it should be noted, did not reference any other similarities between Westbrook and Jordan. Rather, he was just comparing their athletic qualities through a historical lens.

Westbrook, though, can't be worried about lofty comparisons with the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 2-0 series hole against the Houston Rockets.

Fresh off a 51-point triple-double in a 115-111 Game 2 loss Wednesday night, Westbrook figures to have his stat sheet-stuffing stylings on display once again when the Thunder host the Rockets on Friday night in what amounts to a must-win game for Oklahoma City at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

