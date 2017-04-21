Ric Flair Describes Details of Altercation Caught on Video in Fort Wayne Bar

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Two weeks after reportedly getting thrown out of a bar in Fort Wayne, Indiana, WWE legend Ric Flair discussed the incident on The Dan Le Batard Show.

As seen in the following video courtesy of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Flair told the bartender to "lose some weight" before leaving (warning: some language NSFW):

Per ESPN.com's Tim Fiorvanti, "The Nature Boy" told LeBatard that the bartender was rude to him:

I walked in, said to the guy, "Will you please put on the golf tournament?" It's only the Masters, right? He said, "What do you think this is, a sports bar?" "I didn't say it was a sports bar, I asked you to put on The Masters." ... I had only had one drink, I asked for another drink, he takes [the same] glass and [puts the] ice in and starts pouring in the same glass. "Sir, doesn't a premium drink require a new glass?" And he goes "Are you telling me how to bartend?" And I said, "Not if I don't have to, dumba--." "Did you call me a dumba--?" "I can call you a dumba--, or a fat a--. Both work."

Flair said he left the establishment on his own and was not thrown out.

According to TMZ Sports, Flair told the bartender, "I'll have you out of a job," before leaving The Deck at the Gas House in Fort Wayne.

Flair is considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, and he is the only two-time WWE Hall of Famer, going in as an individual and part of the Four Horsemen.

The 68-year-old is a 16-time world champion who enjoyed an in-ring career that spanned five decades.

He still appears on WWE programming occasionally and is the father of four-time WWE women's champion Charlotte Flair.

