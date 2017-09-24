Dwyane Wade, Bulls Reportedly Reach Contract Buyout After 1 Season in Chicago

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade's homecoming with the Chicago Bulls is reportedly over after only one season.

The veteran guard and the team have come to terms on a buyout, the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson reported Sunday.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski offered insight into Wade's possible landing spots:

Wojnarowski added the Cavaliers are the "clear front-runner" because of LeBron James, but he noted it will take time for Wade to decide upon his next destination. A source close to James thinks Wade will pick the Cavaliers, per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com.

Wade was set to earn $23.8 million for the upcoming season before he hit free agency next summer. He is giving back roughly $8 million of his $23.8 million salary in the buyout, per Wojnarowski.

The 2016-17 season ended on a higher note than many expected for the Bulls, but they were still in need of a full-scale rebuild. The front office took notice in the offseason, sending Jimmy Butler and the No. 16 pick in this year's draft to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen.

The writing was on the wall for Wade at that point. On the Aug. 22 edition of ESPN's The Jump, ESPN.com's Nick Friedell revealed "the young players on the Bulls really can't stand [Wade]" and had grown tired of playing with the 35-year-old guard, which begins at the 3:07 mark of the video below.

A buyout makes sense for Wade as well. Instead of spending the 2017-18 season on one of the NBA's worst teams, he can potentially contribute to a playoff contender.

Though Wade is in the twilight of his NBA career, he can remain an effective as long as his minutes and role are limited. He can't single-handedly carry a team anymore, but he averaged 22.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per 36 minutes last year, according to Basketball-Reference.com. He also shot 31.0 percent from beyond the arc, his highest percentage since 2008-09.

The Bulls, however, were worse when Wade was on the court. Chicago had a minus-2.4 net rating with Wade and a 2.1 net rating without him, per NBA.com.

Those numbers illustrate why Wade's next team should give him a more limited role in its rotation. If he is asked to carry too heavy a load, signing him will likely prove to be counterproductive.

As long as Wade is willing to accept coming off the bench, he could be a strong addition for any contender ahead of the regular season.