Dez Bryant Fires Back at Janoris Jenkins After CB Comments on Shutting WR Down

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The NFL schedule was released Thursday night, but Dez Bryant already has fans of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants wishing the regular season was right around the corner.

After Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins appeared on 105.3 The Fan in February (h/t NJ.com's Dan Duggan) and laid out a blueprint for stopping Bryant, the Cowboys wideout responded with a pointed message early Friday morning:

"I played better than he played," Jenkins said, per Duggan. "For real, though, to be honest, when you look at film and you break down your opponents and the receivers that you're facing, you notice what they like to do. Take away the slant and the dig, and when they get in 21 personnel and Dez is inside the numbers, you take away the corner post. He doesn't have nothing else."

Jenkins also indicated that he thinks it's easy to scheme for Bryant because his route tree is rather predictable.

"Everything's got to be a double move to get him open because he's not fast," he said, per Duggan.

As far as the 2016 season was concerned, Jenkins certainly came out on top. Big Blue snagged a pair of wins over the Cowboys, and Bryant was limited to two catches for 18 yards in those meetings.

The good news for the three-time Pro Bowler is that he won't have to wait long to try and exact revenge. The Cowboys are scheduled to host the Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2017 season.

